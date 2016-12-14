DDN Collaborates with Synergy Solutions Management to Offer Video Surveillance and HPC Design, Test and Training at New Innovations Lab

Synergy Innovations Lab Allows Organizations to Evaluate Complete Video Surveillance and HPC Solutions to Ensure the Most Efficient, Effective Big Data Capture, Storage and Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – December 14, 2016

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it has partnered with Synergy Solutions Management to offer organizations access to a first-of-its-kind facility in North America where users can plan, design and test video surveillance and high performance computing (HPC) solutions and conduct training. The Synergy Innovations Lab, located near Vancouver, Canada, provides a fully-equipped testing lab that allows users to evaluate solutions within a mixed workload environment.