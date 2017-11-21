DDN Congratulates Customer JCAHPC for Winning Inaugural IO500 Award

JCAHPC Wins New Storage System Performance Award using DDN’s Scale-out Flash IME
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 21, 2017
DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that the Oakforest-PACS system at the Joint Center for Advanced HPC (JCAHPC) in Japan, which uses DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine (IME®), has been named the first annual IO500 winner. The award was revealed at the SuperComputing 2017 trade show. The goal of the IO500 (www.vi4io.org/std/io500/start) is to create a suite of I/O benchmarks that allow comparison of storage systems and is similar in concept to the Top500 for computing systems. Storage systems are ranked according to the combination of a set of I/O benchmarks that are designed to represent a mix of applications and real-world workloads.
JCAHPC’s IME deployment now takes the #1 position, ahead of all other file system and burst buffer solutions. The secret behind IME’s performance is the ground-up development of a new leaner I/O path that delivers flash performance direct to the applications rather than presenting flash through a file system.
“We are very pleased to finally have a benchmark suite that is accepted industry wide and reflects the kinds of workloads found within our most data-intensive customer environments,” said James Coomer, vice president of product and benchmarking at DDN. “Even more exciting is the fact that our customer, JCAHPC, achieved this top honor utilizing DDN’s IME flash cache. This recognition is validation that IME is delivering the type of I/O acceleration gains for which it was designed.”
IME is DDN’s scale-out flash cache that is designed to accelerate applications beyond the capabilities of today’s file systems. IME manages I/O in an innovate way to avoid the bottlenecks and latencies of traditional I/O management and delivers the complete potential of flash all the way to connected applications. IME also features advanced data protection, flexible erasure coding and adaptive I/O routing, which together provide new levels of resilience and performance consistency.
