DDN’s HPC Storage Leadership Recognized in HPCwire 2017 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

DDN Celebrates 37 Lifetime Wins as the #1 Innovation and Market Leader in HPC Storage; DDN IME Named Best HPC Storage Product and DDN Customer, Fannie Mae, Honored as Best Use of HPC in Financial Services
SC17 (Booth #1325), DENVER, Colo. and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 14, 2017
DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it has been recognized for its HPC storage innovation and leadership. DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine (IME®) was honored as Best HPC Storage Product and DDN customer Fannie Mae was recognized for its Best use of HPC in Financial Services in the 2017 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. The awards were presented at the 2017 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC17), in Denver, Colorado.
“By working closely with our customers to understand emerging and future pain points, DDN continues to push the limits of innovation to deliver award-winning solutions that provide increased productivity, lower TCO, and best in class data management and protection both on premise and in the cloud,” said Robert Triendl, senior vice president, global sales, marketing, and field services, DDN. “DDN is honored to be recognized for our HPC storage leadership and pace-setting technological innovations that give our customers the power to achieve and accelerate world-changing discoveries and insights.”
For almost 20 years, DDN has been a trusted market leader for award-winning storage and parallel file system implementations at scale for HPC customers and data-intensive Enterprises. DDN’s 2017 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Award honors include:
DDN IME: Best HPC Storage Product or Technology – Editors’ Choice
Recognized for its ability to support the most demanding of I/O workloads, DDN IME is a scale-out, flash-native, software-defined, storage cache that integrates with parallel file systems. HPC file systems have excelled at gaining the maximum large I/O throughput from each HDD, but small I/O management has been very limited. IME optimizes I/O before sending it to the file system, improving its efficiency to both accelerate applications and improve the overall economics of performance storage.
With a new generation of markets stressing performance boundaries by taking advantage of analytics and machine learning to drive increased business value, IME delivers the predictable performance, faster data computation and accelerated I/O that these use cases require.
DDN Customer, Fannie Mae: Best Use of HPC in Financial Services – Editors’ Choice
For Fannie Mae, a leader in mortgage and financial services, high performance plays a critical role in producing faster and more accurate risk analytics to support today’s economic recovery and to help build a sustainable housing finance system in the United States. Using high-performance DDN Storage, Fannie Mae achieves faster and more accurate risk analytics to support its extreme compute and I/O-intensive analyses for mortgage-backed securities. DDN’s HPC technology enabled the organization to accelerate key elements of its risk analysis workload by 452 percent versus competitive Enterprise SAN and NAS solutions and to drive positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier and with reduced risk and cost.
“From innovative industry leaders to the end consumer, the HPCwire readership reaches and engages every aspect of the high-performance computing community,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “DDN’s consistently strong showing in our HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards reflects the extraordinary efforts and achievements of the DDN team, its partners and customers worldwide. Our sincere congratulations to DDN and to its recognized customers whose achievements this year were outstanding.”
Announced at the SC17 Opening Gala, the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are the most recognized awards within the high-performance compute community, demonstrating excellence and outstanding technological advancements achieved by HPC organizations. These awards are revealed each year at the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage and data analysis.
