DDN’s HPC Storage Leadership Recognized in HPCwire 2017 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

DDN Customer, Fannie Mae: Best Use of HPC in Financial Services – Editors’ Choice

For Fannie Mae, a leader in mortgage and financial services, high performance plays a critical role in producing faster and more accurate risk analytics to support today’s economic recovery and to help build a sustainable housing finance system in the United States. Using high-performance DDN Storage, Fannie Mae achieves faster and more accurate risk analytics to support its extreme compute and I/O-intensive analyses for mortgage-backed securities. DDN’s HPC technology enabled the organization to accelerate key elements of its risk analysis workload by 452 percent versus competitive Enterprise SAN and NAS solutions and to drive positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier and with reduced risk and cost.

“From innovative industry leaders to the end consumer, the HPCwire readership reaches and engages every aspect of the high-performance computing community,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “DDN’s consistently strong showing in our HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards reflects the extraordinary efforts and achievements of the DDN team, its partners and customers worldwide. Our sincere congratulations to DDN and to its recognized customers whose achievements this year were outstanding.”

Announced at the SC17 Opening Gala, the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are the most recognized awards within the high-performance compute community, demonstrating excellence and outstanding technological advancements achieved by HPC organizations. These awards are revealed each year at the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage and data analysis.