DDN Lustre Powers University of Edinburgh Accelerated Genomics Research

DDN’s Fast Data Access and Scalable Storage Speed Sequencing of More Than 5,500 Genomes in about a Year while Driving Completion of World’s First Production ‘Megacar’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 6, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that the University of Edinburgh, one of the world’s top educational and research institutions, has deployed three DDN ES7K® Lustre* Parallel File System Appliances to accelerate data-intensive workflows across research and industry. At the Edinburgh Parallel Computing Center (EPCC), DDN’s advanced Lustre appliances manage a rising tide of digital data generated by traditional HPC and other forms of novel computing.