DDN Named a Global Leader in Object Storage by IDC

DDN’s suite of WOS object storage solutions includes the WOS7000 and WOS8460 appliances; and WOS as software-only, which has seen strong traction and exceeded 10 percent of all WOS customers in the past year. Leveraging its HPC expertise and continuous object storage innovations, DDN WOS is making it radically easier for IT organizations to realize object storage efficiencies across expanded use cases, such as active archive, collaborative communities, and replacing legacy backup infrastructure.

The IDC MarketScape found that the strength of DDN’s WOS object storage platform emanates from the company’s ability to leverage its strengths to meet market requirements. The report highlights DDN’s extensive experience with high-performance computing workloads and its diversified portfolio that offers numerous new products tailored toward specific verticals such as MEDIAScaler® for media and entertainment and IME® flash-based application acceleration software solutions for traditional HPC and financial services. The report also noted that DDN’s object-based storage delivery models give customers expanded architectural flexibility and choice in meeting their specific requirements.