DDN Storage Named to Elite $1 Billion+ Valuation “Storage Unicorn” List
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 13, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that the company has achieved recognition in the prestigious “Storage Unicorns” list. “Storage Unicorns” are private storage companies deemed to have a valuation of $1 billion or more – a statistical rarity of very successful ventures. The list has been compiled by well-respected Condor Consulting Group.

“From the very beginning, our goal at DDN has been to create and deliver the absolute best storage solutions to solve our enterprise, technical computing and now web/cloud customers’ most difficult data-management challenges,” said DDN CEO and Co-Founder Alex Bouzari. “We are pleased and honored to be recognized as a Storage Unicorn, but we know deep down in our hearts that it is the hard work and unwavering dedication of our employees and the tremendous support of our customers and partners that have made this journey possible. Technology advances in our ever-faster, ever-more-connected world are creating tremendous opportunities for DDN to continue to serve, grow and thrive in the years to come.”

The “Storage Unicorn” list is a spin-off of the Global Unicorn Club list and DDN, which continues to be run profitably by its two founders Alex Bouzari and Paul Bloch, is one of a very small number of storage companies to reach Unicorn status in what is a $100 billion storage industry.

“(DDN) is a clear leader in storage for all kinds of high-demand applications; the company was founded in 1998 and is still led by the two same executives,” said Condor Consulting’s Philippe Nicolas, in a Storage Newsletter article announcing the report. “Finding the right mixture between technology, team and business is a tough journey. And for some executives, it’s a utopia they will never realize. On the other hand, a unicorn is about the cream of the cream, an elite group of companies. It illustrates the good sign of investment realized and business successes.”

Condor Consulting Group’s Storage Unicorn list was published in June 2017 and highlights companies that have reached a $1 billion valuation. In order to produce the list, Condor collected data from various sites such as Crunchbase, PitchBook, CB Insights, the media and investors, in addition to its own formulas and tools. The list will be updated twice each year, in June and December.

