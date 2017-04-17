    • PRESS RELEASES

DDN Names Jessica Popp General Manager of IME Business Unit

Parallel File System Veteran to Lead New Software-Defined Storage Business Unit

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 17, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced Jessica Popp as the company’s general manager (GM) of the newly created Infinite Memory Engine (IME®) business unit. In this new role, Popp will leverage more than 20 years of experience in storage software and engineering management to build a world-class development organization for DDN’s IME business. In addition, she will oversee the growth of the IME development and quality assurance teams, advance the IME feature set, and accelerate customer acquisition and revenue growth.

“Jessica Popp is an execution-focused engineering executive with a proven track record in managing highly specialized development organizations that build complex, system-level software products,” said Robert Triendl, senior vice president, global sales, marketing, and field services, DDN. “As customer requirements evolve in both the technical computing and the enterprise big data markets, elastic storage solutions built from the ground up for non-volatile memory will become the norm for enterprise and cloud data centers. Jessica’s leadership skills, her experience in managing distributed development teams, and her relentless focus on execution will be extremely valuable to DDN as we advance the IME product to meet broader market requirements.”

Prior to joining DDN, Popp was the engineering director of the High Performance Data Division at Intel Corporation, where she managed the development and support of the Lustre* parallel file system and related products. In this role, she led a globally-distributed engineering division that provided end-to-end R&D, quality assurance, production support and product management for storage software products. Popp joined Intel in 2012 through its acquisition of Whamcloud, the main development arm for the open-source Lustre file system, where she played a vital role in the development and growth of the Lustre open-source file system software business.

DDN has maintained its commitment to lead innovation in storage performance and scalability for the technical computing and enterprise big data markets. The company’s newly created IME business unit reflects this dedication and will drive the development, evolution and maturity of DDN’s IME software-defined storage product. Available as software-only or as an appliance server, IME is a flash-native data cache that scales out to solve I/O scale and bottleneck challenges cost-effectively. It provides predictable, fast application performance with one-tenth to one-hundredth the storage hardware as compared with conventional storage solutions.

“With the growing challenge of I/O bottlenecks and achieving high performance at scale, DDN’s IME scale-out, flash-native data caching solution, while still in its early stages, will undoubtedly play a major role for technical computing and enterprise big data environments in the future – and drive significant growth for DDN,” Jessica Popp said. “I am excited to work with the high-caliber engineering team at DDN, to position the organization to seize the exciting market challenges and opportunities of the future, and to advance DDN’s IME technology radically to meet and exceed the demanding requirements of our worldwide customers and partners, now and well into the future.”

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 18 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to DDN.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

