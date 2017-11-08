DDN Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Unmatched HPC Storage Solutions

Integration of DDN’s Broad Portfolio of Parallel File System and Flash Caching Solutions with HPE’s High Performance Computing Platforms Will Accelerate Customer Workflows
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 08, 2017
DataDirect Networks (DDN®), a world leader in storage solutions, has entered into a partnership with global high-performance computing (HPC) leader Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to integrate DDN’s parallel file system storage and flash storage cache technology with HPE’s HPC platforms. The focus of the partnership is to accelerate and simplify customers’ workflows in technical computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning environments.
Enhanced versions of EXAScaler® and GRIDScaler® parallel file systems solutions, and the latest release of IME®, a software defined scale out NVMe data caching solution, will be tightly integrated with HPE servers and the HPE Data Management Framework (DMF) software, enabling optimized workflow solutions with large-scale data management, protection and disaster recovery capabilities. They will also provide an ideal complement to HPE’s Apollo portfolio, aimed at high-performance computing workloads in complex computing environments.
“Congratulations to DDN and HPE on this expanded collaboration, which seeks to maximize data throughput and data protection,” said Rich Loft, director of the technology development division at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) – and a user of an integrated DDN and HPE solution as the foundation of the Cheyenne supercomputer. “Both of these characteristics are important to the data workflows of the atmospheric and related sciences.”
“With this partnership, two trusted leaders in the high-performance computing market have come together to deliver high value solutions as well as a wealth of technical field expertise for customers with data intensive needs,” said Paul Bloch, president, DDN. “In this hybrid age of hard drive-based parallel file systems, web/cloud and flash solutions, customers are demanding truly scalable storage systems that deliver deeper insight in their datasets. They want smarter productivity, better TCO, and best in class data management and protection. DDN’s and HPE’s integrated solutions will provide them with just that.”
DDN has been a trusted market leader for storage and parallel file system implementations at scale for nearly twenty years. The integrated offerings from DDN and HPE combine compute and storage in the fastest, most scalable and most reliable way possible.
“At HPE we’re committed to providing best practice options for our customers in the rapidly growing markets for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager for HPC and AI Segment Solutions, HPE. “HPE and DDN have collaborated on many successful deployments in a variety of leading-edge HPC environments. Bringing these capabilities to the broader community of HPC users based on this partnership will accelerate the time to results and value that our customers see from their compute and storage investment.”
