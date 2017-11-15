DDN Provides University of Tennessee’s SimCenter with Big Data Storage to Support Machine Learning and Data Analytics

A number of users are taking advantage of GPU hardware in the SimCenter’s newest Dell EMC HPC cluster to speed up research. “DDN’s powerful big data storage platform will give us the ability to easily meet the diverse and dynamic demands of our current research programs and enable us to scale performance or capacity as we look to expand our research capabilities,” said Ethan Hereth, High Performance Computing Specialist at UTC. “The integration of DDN’s solution into our existing Dell EMC HPC infrastructure has been fabulous. As well as being larger than our previous storage system, the density is far better. We are only using a quarter of the rack space as before for the same capacity, which we could easily double with DDN by only adding new hard drives.”