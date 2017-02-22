DDN Ranks #1 as HPC Storage Market Leader and Top Supplier

Intersect360 Research’s “Top of All Things in HPC” Survey Highlights DDN as the Top Installed Storage Solution Provider for HPC Sites for Third Year in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Feb 22, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN) today announced that it was – once again – the top storage provider among HPC sites surveyed by Intersect360. For the third consecutive year, DDN posted the largest share of installed systems at HPC sites and held its solid lead over other storage providers at HPC sites surveyed in Intersect360 Research’s “Top of All Things in HPC” survey. This report caps off a year of strong recognition of DDN as the performance storage leader that included awards ranging from best HPC storage product/technology company, best big data innovator, best storage company and best enterprise NAS to leadership recognition in IDC’s MarketScape report.