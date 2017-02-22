    • PRESS RELEASES

DDN Ranks #1 as HPC Storage Market Leader and Top Supplier

Intersect360 Research’s “Top of All Things in HPC” Survey Highlights DDN as the Top Installed Storage Solution Provider for HPC Sites for Third Year in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Feb 22, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN) today announced that it was – once again – the top storage provider among HPC sites surveyed by Intersect360. For the third consecutive year, DDN posted the largest share of installed systems at HPC sites and held its solid lead over other storage providers at HPC sites surveyed in Intersect360 Research’s “Top of All Things in HPC” survey. This report caps off a year of strong recognition of DDN as the performance storage leader that included awards ranging from best HPC storage product/technology company, best big data innovator, best storage company and best enterprise NAS to leadership recognition in IDC’s MarketScape report.

As illustrated in the table below, DDN had the largest share of installed systems at HPC sites (14.8 percent), gaining almost a full percentage point over the previous year. DDN’s closest competitors follow at 12.7 and 11.0 percent, and all other suppliers had less than 10 percent share of reported storage systems. DDN’s continued strong showing is a testament to the success of the company’s focus on solving the toughest data access and management challenges to deliver consistent, cost-effective performance at scale.

Intersect 360 Image

Tweet this: .@DDN_Limitless reigns as #HPC Storage Market Leader & widens leadership margin via @Intersect360 survey report http://bit.ly/2l90Jle

Intersect360 Research forecasts storage to be the fastest growing hardware sector in HPC, and according to a recent DDN survey, end users in the world’s most data-intense environments, like those in many general IT environments, are increasing their use of cloud. However, unlike general IT environments, the HPC sector is overwhelmingly opting for private and hybrid clouds instead of the public cloud. More than 90 percent of HPC sites surveyed are modernizing their data centers with flash, with the largest cited use cases being flash acceleration of parallel file system metadata, specific application data and specific end-user data. Survey responses show that I/O performance and rapid data growth remain the biggest issues for HPC organizations – a circumstance that favors continuing strong demand for DDN technologies that are leading the market in solving these challenges.

“High-performance sites are incredibly challenging IT environments with massive data requirements across very diverse application and user types,” said Laura Shepard, senior director of product marketing, DDN. “Because we are a leader in this space, we have the expertise to provide the optimal solutions for traditional and commercial high-performance customers to ensure they are maximizing their compute investment with the right storage infrastructure.”

Supporting Resources

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 18 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

Media Contacts:

DDN
Michael King
Sr. Director of Marketing
mking@ddn.com
408-419-2892

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of DDN
Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398
Kathleen Sullivan, 303-439-9365
ddn@igniteconsultinginc.com

©2017 All rights reserved. DDN Storage and DDN are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.