DDN Recognized for Best Big Data Product or Technology in Storage in Second Annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

“Our relentless focus on solving the toughest problems in computing and big data have made DDN the de facto storage choice for leading companies in the most analytic-intensive industries,” said Kurt Kuckein, director of marketing at DDN. “We are especially honored by Datanami’s recognition of DDN’s SFA14K in back-to-back years. This honor is a reflection on our commitment to partner with our customers around the globe and to give them the power to achieve wide-ranging, breakthrough discoveries that change our world for the better.”

Tweet This: .@ddn_limitless recognized for 2017 Best #BigData Storage Solution by @Datanami – http://bit.ly/2y3Xsuq

Established to highlight technological leadership in big data infrastructure, the Datanami Best Big Data Product or Technology Award in Storage recognizes DDN’s revolutionary SFA14K purpose-built solutions, designed to deliver faster bottom line results by more intelligently, efficiently and cost-effectively scaling storage. The latest version, the SFA14KX, is the world’s fastest hybrid, high-density storage platform, and delivers 60GB/s, 6 million IOPs and industry-leading density in a single 4U appliance. Its high performance and extreme density make the SFA14KX ideal for big data high-performance environments or any data center with limited space that needs to expand capacity without adding the management complexity of many appliances or the cost of powering and cooling a large number of controllers.

The Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross section of the state of the industry.

“Datanami is the preeminent news portal covering Big Data and advanced-scale analytics, and its readers are at the forefront of the data science community. By taking part in our Readers’ Choice program, our readership has the privilege of honoring the top organizations making strides in Big Data today,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. “The Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards voice not only our support, but also the appreciation of the community at large, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate these organizations and their accomplishments. Our congratulations go out to DDN and all the winners.”

The Datanami awards are revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data conference, which showcases data science, machine learning and analytics for business and technical professionals.

Supporting Resources