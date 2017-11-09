DDN’s Massively Scalable Storage Empowers Pawsey Supercomputing Centre to Speed Scientific Discoveries that Reveal the Secrets of the Universe

DDN GRIDScaler Collects and Stores Data from World’s Most Advanced Radio Telescopes; Provides Images of the First Colored Panoramic View of the Universe

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – November 09, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that Pawsey Supercomputing Centre in Western Australia has deployed a pair of DDN GRIDScaler® parallel file system appliances with 5PBs of storage as well as an additional 2PBs of DDN capacity to support diverse research, simulations and visualizations in radio astronomy, renewable energy and geosciences, among several other scientific disciplines. At Pawsey, DDN’s GRIDScaler delivers the performance and stability needed to address 50 large data collections and contribute towards scientific outcomes for some of the thousand scientists who benefit from Pawsey services.