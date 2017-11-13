DDN Strengthens its HPC Storage Leadership with New Solutions and Next Generation Monitoring Tools

Recent HPC Customer Wins

Deployed in thousands of HPC and mission critical environments worldwide, DDN’s solutions have been designed, engineered and proven in the world’s most scalable data centers. New DDN customers include:

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI). As one of Korea’s top Research and Development (R&D) institutes in science and technology infrastructure, KISTI is the only such institute that operates a large-scale supercomputer for public use. KISTI’s fourth-generation supercomputer, KISTI-4, installed in 2008, had reached its maximum capacity and was experiencing a shortage of computing resources, escalating TCO and declining efficiency. In early 2018, it will replace KISTI-4 with a new KISTI-5 supercomputing system to meet its increasing computing resource needs and to provide computing infrastructure for high performance computing, machine learning, big data analysis, high throughput computing and cloud services.

KISTI is currently utilizing DDN Lustre* with two SFA12K® appliances and an SFA7700® for the KISTI-4 Supercomputer, and recently selected DDN’s HPC storage, including forty DDN IME240, eleven ES14KX® and two SFA7700X® appliances, for its new KISTI-5 Supercomputer.

National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). As one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, AIST focuses on the creation and practical realization of technologies useful to Japanese industry and society. AIST bridges the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialization. With an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), AIST needed a storage solution that delivered strong performance, stability, cost-effectiveness and scalability. DDN assisted AIST in designing a system utilizing a 22PB GRIDScaler® with SFA14KX® and 600TB of SSD.