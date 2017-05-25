DDN Technology Delivers Production-Level Performance for Machine Learning Success at Scale

Machine Learning Programs Benefit from DDN’s Extremely Fast Time-to-Results, Analytics Performance, and Ability to Scale to Nearly 10PB in a Single Rack

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 25, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that large commercial machine learning programs in manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, medical research and natural-language processing are overcoming production scaling challenges with DDN’s large-scale, high-performance storage solutions. Machine learning projects often stumble in the transition from proof of concept to production scale, which can introduce significant production delays in rapidly developing markets where time is of the essence.