DDN to Demonstrate Converged Appliance that Accelerates Immersive and Traditional Content Creation and Global Distribution

DDN MEDIAScaler Updates Deliver End-to-End Content Lifecycle Management with Industry’s Fastest Ingest, Highest Storage Density and Scale
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – April 18, 2017
DataDirect Networks (DDN®) will showcase the latest technologies and best practices to meet and exceed the requirements of modern media workflows at the upcoming NAB Show 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. High-resolution formats and new content distribution models, such as Virtual Reality and immersive 360, are driving exponential growth in scale, capacity and bandwidth needs. DDN MEDIAScaler® delivers the industry’s fastest and most scalable appliance for media, with transparent tiering for cost reduction and easy distribution.
When:
April 22-27, 2017
Where:
Las Vegas Convention Center
150 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Booth #SL8016
In DDN booth #SL8016, the company will provide demonstrations of MEDIAScaler, the only storage solution that delivers the highest performance while handling every aspect of the media lifecycle – ingest, editing, transcoding, collaboration, distribution, automated tiering, active archive and cloud – on a single, simple-to-manage platform. DDN’s integrated, end-to-end storage platforms deliver the necessary scale, capacity, access options and bandwidth capabilities for today’s demanding high-resolution media workflows.
DDN will also be highlighting its recently announced WOS® object storage capabilities, including its new Extended ObjectAssure™ data protection and S3 multi-site connectivity options that lower archive and disk backup costs and outperform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability. With higher resolution, increased frame rates, VR and 3D stretching the limits of production storage, highly responsive, active archive solutions are gaining traction as organizations look for ways to keep more assets online and easily accessible but within budget.
In addition, representatives of Kollins Communications will be in the booth to share how Kollins decreased its video production time by 600 percent with DDN and to show how its customers are leveraging Kollins / DDN solutions to deliver multi-screen, UHD point of sale content reliably and cost-effectively. DDN will also highlight how other customers, such as Deluxe and Filmlance, are leveraging DDN storage solutions to solve their toughest data-related challenges.
DDN will also debut its new customer video highlighting MLB Networks’ use of DDN storage to streamline access to petabytes of live and archived high-definition Major League Baseball video content. In addition to being shown in its NAB booth, the video will be available on DDN’s website and complements DDN’s MLB Networks case study.
Join DDN Partner Demonstrations at NAB
Several DDN partners will demonstrate their DDN-integrated solutions in the DDN booth and share best practices for achieving industry-leading performance and scale for key media workflows. These include:
- Broadpeak. Join Broadpeak representatives as they present the benefits of cloud-PVR (personal video recorder) and discuss the unique features implemented in a DDN/Broadpeak solution to help manage private and shared copy, with just-in-time packaging and storage optimization.
- DataFrameworks. Join DataFrameworks representatives as they present their ClarityNow solution with DDN’s MEDIAScaler parallel file and WOS object storage solutions. Discover how ClarityNow delivers near real-time storage analytics, file indexing and visualization to improve efficiency for all stakeholders in the workflow. DDN custom-developed modules for ClarityNow allow any credentialed member of a production team to access key statistics quickly and easily and to perform production-specific data manipulation.
- GIC. Join GIC representatives as they highlight their digital video processor (DVP) solution used in conjunction with MEDIAScaler, DDN’s high-performance converged media storage solution. They will also discuss how the GIC DVP delivers mastering, versioning, quality control (QC), automation and any-file processing in a single solution—where these capabilities are typically managed separately in other applications.
- IBM. Join IBM representatives as they present IBM’s Spectrum Scale and how it is used by DDN’s MEDIAScaler. Built from the ground up to scale capacity with no bottlenecks, Spectrum Scale is a flexible, high-performance parallel file system for large-scale, cost-optimized, content repositories.
In addition to these partners, DDN partner ASG Technologies (Atempo) will demonstrate its DDN-integrated solution in Atempo’s booth, SL11130. DDN and Atempo offer an integrated solution built on DDN’s WOS and ASG’s Digital Archive that addresses the active archiving, collaboration and massive storage needs of media and entertainment companies.
Get Involved with DDN at NAB Show 2017
As a leading provider for the most data-intensive environments, DDN storage solutions simplify media workflows and support the entire content lifecycle in a single storage platform. For updates on DDN’s activities and insights from NAB 2017, follow @ddn_limitless or search #NABshow.