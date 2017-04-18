DDN to Demonstrate Converged Appliance that Accelerates Immersive and Traditional Content Creation and Global Distribution

In DDN booth #SL8016, the company will provide demonstrations of MEDIAScaler, the only storage solution that delivers the highest performance while handling every aspect of the media lifecycle – ingest, editing, transcoding, collaboration, distribution, automated tiering, active archive and cloud – on a single, simple-to-manage platform. DDN’s integrated, end-to-end storage platforms deliver the necessary scale, capacity, access options and bandwidth capabilities for today’s demanding high-resolution media workflows.

DDN will also be highlighting its recently announced WOS® object storage capabilities, including its new Extended ObjectAssure™ data protection and S3 multi-site connectivity options that lower archive and disk backup costs and outperform public cloud for data transfer speed and reliability. With higher resolution, increased frame rates, VR and 3D stretching the limits of production storage, highly responsive, active archive solutions are gaining traction as organizations look for ways to keep more assets online and easily accessible but within budget.

In addition, representatives of Kollins Communications will be in the booth to share how Kollins decreased its video production time by 600 percent with DDN and to show how its customers are leveraging Kollins / DDN solutions to deliver multi-screen, UHD point of sale content reliably and cost-effectively. DDN will also highlight how other customers, such as Deluxe and Filmlance, are leveraging DDN storage solutions to solve their toughest data-related challenges.

DDN will also debut its new customer video highlighting MLB Networks’ use of DDN storage to streamline access to petabytes of live and archived high-definition Major League Baseball video content. In addition to being shown in its NAB booth, the video will be available on DDN’s website and complements DDN’s MLB Networks case study.