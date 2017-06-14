DDN Storage Ushers in the Data-Centric Computing Era with New Innovations to Enable Performance and Reliability at Scale

Enterprise Lustre Support

In addition to IME improvements and advanced erasure coding across product lines, DDN has stepped up support for its EXAScaler Enterprise Lustre* distribution to include support for Lustre on ZFS and software-only EXAScaler installations. DDN already supports the largest and most diverse Lustre file system user base in the industry. DDN expertise, feature development, tools, integrations and robust support make Lustre simpler to deploy, scale and manage, and more productive in both traditional HPC and high performance commercial environments. DDN is currently working with the Lustre community on significant, near-term features for performance, availability and management in its next release.

“DDN is dedicated to advancing technical computing at scale, pushing the limits of the latest technology in every possible way for the benefit of our customers,” said Robert Triendl, SVP for sales, marketing and field services. “With the advent of inexpensive flash devices and the increased focus on data in technical computing and machine learning workflows, storage architectures are undergoing a fundamental transition. The advanced features in our latest product releases constitute a significant step forward – delivering competitive advantage and reduced time to results for our customers as they transition to next generation architectures.”