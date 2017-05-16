    • PRESS RELEASES

DDN’s Yvonne Walker Recognized as One of CRN’s 2017 Women of the Channel

 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 16, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Yvonne Walker, DDN’s partner and customer relations manager, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. Walker was recognized for her leadership in improving DDN’s channel and industry leader partnerships across the globe with new, innovative, educational and tactical marketing elements. With her guidance and support, DDN’s channel partner solutions and programs have helped solidify DDN’s rank as the top storage provider in high performance computing.

During her 10-year tenure in the storage industry, including the past two years at DDN, Walker has led global channel programs as well as vertical marketing strategies. She has strengthened DDN’s key partner relationships, enhanced the company’s PartnerLink program offering and bolstered channel revenue.

“We are committed to providing DDN partners with a strong foundation for commercial success,” Walker said. “Our continually evolving PartnerLink program, combined with innovative technologies and end-to-end solutions that support high-performance workflows, allows our partners to deliver unique, market-leading solutions to their customers that accelerate time to results, scale simply as data sets grow, and provide a real competitive advantage.”

Looking ahead, Walker plans to roll out new partner benefits that will help DDN partners sell more efficiently. These program elements are designed to enhance business planning, improve training, and provide clear visibility to annual targets, and will include a new lead distribution program.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

“These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel’s network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success.”

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

