Super Women in Flash: Women, Leadership and Flash – Panel & Networking Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 17, 2017

The Flash Memory Summit 2017 (FMS) is bringing together a team from Intel, IBM and DDN to promote and celebrate the success of Women in the technology industry. Top female and male executives will talk about gaining ground on diversity, its impact on companies and how to build leadership in diverse teams. Join FMS on August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and take part in an engaging panel discussion and social networking event with current business leaders and your peers. This session will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 3:45 – 5:00 PM and is complementary and open to all.