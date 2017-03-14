Top Weather and Climate Sites Rely on DDN Storage for More Accurate, Faster Simulations, Forecasts and Predictions

More than two dozen of the world’s top supercomputing sites rely on DDN Storage to meet the demanding requirements for weather and climate modeling, including the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), UK Met Office, Bureau of Meteorology Australia, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Meteorological Research Institute (MRI) Japan, Japan’s National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), among others. Examples include:

NCAR utilizes DDN’s SFA14K® high-performance hyper-converged storage platform to drive the performance and deliver the capacity needed for scientific breakthroughs in climate, weather and atmospheric-related science to power its “Cheyenne” supercomputer. Sponsored by the National Science Foundation, NCAR brings together researchers from more than 100 colleges and universities and thousands of scientists from across the globe to identify the risks and opportunities associated with changes in the Earth’s atmosphere – from protecting aircraft from wind shear, to investigating changes in the earth’s ozone layer, to linking weather to factors that shape epidemics.

“DDN Storage enables us to keep pace with the increased number of people trying to do very large data assimilation problems,” said Rich Loft, director of technology development in the computational and information systems laboratory at NCAR. “Earth system research is very data-intensive. NCAR is now able to do more to help scientists go beyond just studying phenomena to making actual predictions through data-intensive simulations that require larger I/O bandwidth and storage performance.”

UK Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national weather service, conducts weather forecasting and climate prediction research designed to protect lives and increase prosperity. The institution’s 500 scientists conduct research using data-intensive, high-resolution models to increase forecast accuracy and provide a deeper understanding of climate change. DDN Storage supports UK Met’s Managed Archive Storage System (MASS), which is predicted to grow to about 300 petabytes of weather and climate research data by 2020.

“The development of high-resolution models is a key component of the Met Office forecast systems; however, it has created a major spike in the need to store and process large volumes of critical data,” said Alan Mackay, IT infrastructure manager, UK Met Office. “By 2020, we estimate our storage archive will grow to about 300PB. With DDN, we can meet our performance and capacity requirements and ensure our scientists and researchers can store data for later analysis and quickly retrieve it when needed.”

The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia’s national weather, climate and water agency, relies on DDN’s GRIDScaler® Enterprise NAS storage appliance to handle its massive volumes of research data to deliver reliable forecasts, warnings, monitoring and advice spanning the Australian region and Antarctic territory.

“The Bureau intends to use DDN’s GS14KX® to support its new data-intensive computing applications with integrated workflows to the Cray XC40™ HPC environment for weather forecasting. We will also consolidate workflows from multiple legacy systems into a high-performance, replicated storage system,” said Tim Pugh, supercomputer programme director at the Bureau of Meteorology Australia.