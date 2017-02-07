Van Andel Research Institute Optimizes HPC Pipeline to Drive Research Discoveries and New Drug Therapies with End-to-End DDN Solution

The DDN Parallel File System and Object Storage Platform Allows the Institute to Centralize Data from Simulation, Sequencing and Cryo-Electron Microscopy, Increase Compliance and Reduce Costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Feb 7, 2017

DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that Van Andel Research Institute (VARI), a premier independent research organization, has implemented DDN’s GS7K® parallel file storage and WOS® object storage to replace fragmented data silos with powerful, scalable centralized storage for up to 2PB of instrument and research data.