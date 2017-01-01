IME SOFTWARE-ONLY

For environments that want the maximum deployment flexibility, IME is available as software-only. IME software-only is ideal for those environments with IT-based limitations on supported hardware; that want the flexibility to repurpose existing hardware; and that have open-platform requirements. Most importantly, whether you decide to use IME240, or software-only, IME is the industry’s only flash-native cache that is not locked into a specific server or storage hardware vendor. With DDN’s IME, the choice is yours.