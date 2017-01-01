SCALE-OUT, FLASH-NATIVE
DATA CACHE COST-EFFECTIVELY
SOLVES I/O SCALE &
BOTTLENECK CHALLENGES
PRODUCT FAMILY
DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine® (IME®) is a scale-out, flash-native, software-defined, storage cache that streamlines the data path for application IO. IME interfaces directly to applications and secures IO via a data path that eliminates file system bottlenecks. With IME, architects can realize true flash-cache economics with a storage architecture that separates capacity from performance.
Several key factors, both technological and commercial are creating demand for a new approach to high performance I/O. New non-volatile memory (NVM) device technologies are proliferating and media capacities are increasing rapidly. Diverse many-core processor strategies are pushing higher I/O volumes and more demanding I/O profiles. A new generation of high-business-value markets are taking advantage of analytics and machine learning and further stressing performance boundaries. Parallel file systems only crudely manage Flash and HDD performance degrades as concurrency increases making them the bottleneck as performance requirements grow. IME introduces a new layer, above the file system that:
James Coomer presents: "IME in 2017" at HPCXXL in Bologna (CINECA)
IME delivers predictable job performance, provides faster computation against data sets too large to fit in memory, accelerates I/O-intensive applications and provides a safe, cost and space-efficient landing space for bursty data. This makes it well suited for a variety of use cases including:
For environments that want the maximum deployment flexibility, IME is available as software-only. IME software-only is ideal for those environments with IT-based limitations on supported hardware; that want the flexibility to repurpose existing hardware; and that have open-platform requirements. Most importantly, whether you decide to use IME240, or software-only, IME is the industry’s only flash-native cache that is not locked into a specific server or storage hardware vendor. With DDN’s IME, the choice is yours.
For an integrated appliance, DDN offers the IME240 which is built on a standard 2U commodity storage server chassis that delivers over 20 GB/s of bandwidth. The IME240 has up to 24 NVMe SSD drives (up to 23 for Data – 1 reserved for IME operations) and flexible N+K erasure coding.
SYSTEM FEATURES: Dual redundant power and cooling
FABRIC PORTS: 2x InfiniBand™ EDR/FDR; or 2x 10/40/100GbE Ethernet; OR 2x Intel® Omni-Path
WEIGHT: Maximum weight: 55lbs / 24KG
DIMENSIONS: 2RU; (WxHxD) 17.2 x 3.5 x 27.76 in. (437 x 89 x 705 mm)
POWER: 796W total system power consumption (AC input requirement) (max. config with 23 data drives)
DATA DRIVES: NVMe data drives up to 23 per system. Capacities from 1.2TB per NVMe SSD
SYSTEM DRIVE: 2x 2.5”, 1TB, SAS3.0 12GB/S, 7.2K RPM
CPU, MEMORY: Dual Intel E5 Series Processor, 8x 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM
OUT-OF-BAND MANAGEMENT: Dedicated IPMI LAN RJ45
DRIVE BAYS: 24, tool-less 2.5” drive bays
SEQUENTIAL READ AND WRITE PERFORMANCE: Up to 22GB/s (EDR/OPA)
ERASURE CODING: N (data)+K (parity) flexible erasure coding options with K=1,2 or 3. Supports (3+1)…(15+1), (6+2)… (15+2), (9+3)…(15+3)