SCALE-OUT, FLASH-NATIVE
DATA CACHE
SOLVES I/O SCALE &
BOTTLENECK CHALLENGES

PRODUCT FAMILY

BREAK FREE FROM THE CHALLENGES AND INEFFICIENCIES CAUSED BY I/O BOTTLENECKS

DDN’s Infinite Memory Engine® (IME®) is a scale-out, flash-native, software-defined, storage cache that streamlines the data path for application IO. IME interfaces directly to applications and secures IO via a data path that eliminates file system bottlenecks. With IME, architects can realize true flash-cache economics with a storage architecture that separates capacity from performance.

THE NEED FOR A NEW APPROACH TO FAST I/O

Several key factors, both technological and commercial are creating demand for a new approach to high performance I/O.  New non-volatile memory (NVM) device technologies are proliferating and media capacities are increasing rapidly. Diverse many-core processor strategies are pushing higher I/O volumes and more demanding I/O profiles.  A new generation of high-business-value markets are taking advantage of analytics and machine learning and further stressing performance boundaries. Parallel file systems only crudely manage Flash and HDD performance degrades as concurrency increases making them the bottleneck as performance requirements grow. IME introduces a new layer, above the file system that:

  • Maximizes flash media performance
  • Avoid legacy drive access techniques that can reduce the performance or longevity of flash
  • Efficiently feeds the diverse IO requirements of mixed CPU / GPU environments
  • Drives the data rates needed across commercial analytics in machine learning
IME in 2017 - HPCXXL in Bologna (CINECA)
James Coomer presents: "IME in 2017" at HPCXXL in Bologna (CINECA)

IME is a powerful multi-dimensional solution, designed to deliver new efficiencies

IME delivers predictable job performance, provides faster computation against data sets too large to fit in memory, accelerates I/O-intensive applications and provides a safe, cost and space-efficient landing space for bursty data.  This makes it well suited for a variety of use cases including:

  • Application Ensembles: Multiple, simultaneous applications use cache to support communication throughout the job
  • Application Workflows: Cache stores a common dataset used by a succession of independent applications
  • In-Situ Analysis: Real-time output of an application’s data in cache analyzed in-situ
  • Application Pre-Processing: Pre-processing job places output in cache, ready for main run
  • Application Post-Processing: Main run outputs to cache, post-processing commences in-situ
  • Visualization: Users may want to keep the data available for use by shared compute systems
  • Checkpointing: Stores checkpoints faster than a parallel file system and keeps them in cache to support restarts

IME Test Beds and Major Deployments

IME: SCALE-OUT, FLASH-NATIVE DATA CACHE

  • Reduce Performance Infrastructure Footprint up to 300x
  • Software-defined Elastic Storage Cache
  • Removes File System Bottlenecks
  • Delivers Predictable Run Times
  • Accelerate One Application or All I/O
  • Compute, Storage, Network Agnostic
  • Infiniband, OmniPath, Ethernet
  • Flexible Data Protection Options

IME DEPLOYMENT OPTIONS

ime-software-box-r

IME SOFTWARE-ONLY

For environments that want the maximum deployment flexibility, IME is available as software-only. IME software-only is ideal for those environments with IT-based limitations on supported hardware; that want the flexibility to repurpose existing hardware; and that have open-platform requirements. Most importantly, whether you decide to use IME240, or software-only, IME is the industry’s only flash-native cache that is not locked into a specific server or storage hardware vendor. With DDN’s IME, the choice is yours.

IME240-Front-View

IME240 I/O PERFORMANCE-OPTIMIZED COMMODITY SERVER

For an integrated appliance, DDN offers the IME240 which is built on a standard 2U commodity storage server chassis that delivers over 20 GB/s of bandwidth. The IME240 has up to 24 NVMe SSD drives (up to 23 for Data – 1 reserved for IME operations) and flexible N+K erasure coding.

IME240 SPECIFICATIONS

SYSTEM FEATURES: Dual redundant power and cooling
FABRIC PORTS: 2x InfiniBand™ EDR/FDR; or 2x 10/40/100GbE Ethernet; OR 2x Intel® Omni-Path
WEIGHT: Maximum weight: 55lbs / 24KG
DIMENSIONS: 2RU; (WxHxD) 17.2 x 3.5 x 27.76 in. (437 x 89 x 705 mm)
POWER: 796W total system power consumption (AC input requirement) (max. config with 23 data drives)
DATA DRIVES: NVMe data drives up to 23 per system. Capacities from 1.2TB per NVMe SSD
SYSTEM DRIVE: 2x 2.5”, 1TB, SAS3.0 12GB/S, 7.2K RPM
CPU, MEMORY: Dual Intel E5 Series Processor, 8x 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM
OUT-OF-BAND MANAGEMENT: Dedicated IPMI LAN RJ45
DRIVE BAYS: 24, tool-less 2.5” drive bays
SEQUENTIAL READ AND WRITE PERFORMANCE: Up to 22GB/s (EDR/OPA)
ERASURE CODING: N (data)+K (parity) flexible erasure coding options with K=1,2 or 3. Supports (3+1)…(15+1), (6+2)… (15+2), (9+3)…(15+3)