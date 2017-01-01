INCREASE YOUR CONTENT DELIVERY SPEEDS BY 10X WITH RELIABLE PERFORMANCE & MASSIVE SCALE
Data growth and the demand for worldwide distribution of content create several problems for Content Delivery Network (CDNs). The consumption of rich media online is at an all-time high and growing fast, fueled by the proliferation of mobile devices, the transition to OTT, and a widening array of web content and entertainment. Downtime, performance, and latency issues reduce end-user satisfaction, increase infrastructure deployment, increase maintenance, and decrease return on investment. A robust CDN storage infrastructure needs to support all file sizes, replicate data easily, and deliver support for unprecedented growth for web traffic in a globally distributed environment.
To meet the robust requirements for Content Delivery Network infrastructure, increase your delivery speeds by 10X while delivering the highest performance, scalability, and reliability on the market—bringing you the most effective platform for deploying a CDN at the lowest TCO.
DDN IS THE ONLY END-TO-END STORAGE ARCHICTECTURE FOR CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORKS
To be effective, a CDN needs to deliver content fast and reliably while controlling costs. This is why leading Telecom, Cable Operators, Software Companies, and Web-Scale Organizations around the world rely on high-performance DDN origin storage platforms to control performance, scale, and costs—without any tradeoffs.
Digital content distribution models like network DVR (nDVR), video on demand (VoD), live streaming, hyperscale content download, application distribution, and cloud storage leverage DDN to deliver consistent, predictable performance with 99.99999% reliability. The result is seamless, streaming content to millions of concurrent end users in HD, UHD, and other formats.
SUPPORTING A BROAD RANGE OF CDN USE CASES
CONTENT PRE-PROCESSING
DDN is a world-leader in content pre-processing applications, providing almost unlimited performance and scalability. While not all CDNs provide extensive pre-processing capabilities, those that do can take advantage of the same DDN technology that the largest studios, broadcasters, and post-production houses use.LEARN MORE
ORIGIN STORAGE
DDN has CDN customers utilizing both our GRIDScaler (POSIX file system-based) and WOS (object storage based) solutions for origin storage. WOS, however, is generally considered the best solution for most origin deployments. WOS may be deployed as a single, consistent cluster spanning one to many geographic locations.LEARN MORE
LOG FILE & HIGH-PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS STORAGE
Log file storage and analytics are excellent candidates to run on GRIDScaler parallel file system either natively, or as an analyze-in-place “data lake,” utilizing plug-ins to environments like Hadoop clusters. The same file system
that powers many of the world’s largest supercomputing environments, GRIDScaler can satisfy even the highest performance and scale for demanding analytics.
EDGE STREAMING
The DDN SFA14K® platform is DDN’s hardware platform that can be used as a bare-metal “super server.” SFA14K is a revolutionary-designed product that is built around a large-scale PCI switched (rather than bus) architecture.
The platform can sustain approximately 480Gb/s and several million IOPS. The SFA14K provides a compelling “fat node” for extreme density edge streaming sites.
TRUSTED WORLDWIDE BY LEADING CDN & TELCO PROVIDERS
LEVEL 3’s CDN delivers 10x more Ultra HD content to tens of thousands of users globally using DDN GRIDScaler
Bezeq’s Cloud Storage offering provides unlimited content to end users on DDN WOS object storage
Tier-1 US Telco transcodes over 1 petabyte of assets a day into a dozen formats and distributes on demand content to >1 million viewers
LEARN HOW DDN SOLUTIONS FOR CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORKS CAN BENEFIT YOUR ORGANIZATION
Start powering your high-performance origin storage & live streaming workflows with DDN today!