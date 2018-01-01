MACHINE LEARNING INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

SUCCESSFUL MACHINE LEARNING PROGRAMS THINK BIG FROM THE START

The larger the data set is, the more potential value machine learning brings. Ironically, as the data set grows, so does the possibility that a project will run into problems related to cost and complexity of scaling.

Where successful machine learning programs typically stumble is in not planning for their success. Prototypes of programs that start by using mid-range enterprise storage or by adding drives to servers often find that these approaches are not sustainable when they need to move to a fast production ramp.