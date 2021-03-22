Solutions Guide: A³I with DGX A100 Systems

The DDN AI400X is the world’s most efficient, reliable, and easy to use data storage appliances for AI and DL applications. The AI400X brings new levels of performance, simplicity, and flexibility to help deal with rapid evolution of your AI deployment. With true end-to-end parallelism, the AI400X eliminates the bottlenecks associated with NFS-based platforms and deliver the performance of NVMe Flash directly to your AI application.

