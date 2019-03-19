Autonomous Driving at Massive Scale: Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry

There’s a lot of hype around autonomous vehicles these days. With artificial intelligence (AI) technology, autonomous vehicles can circulate unassisted in our cities however, these vehicles engage some of the toughest workloads in AI at unprecedented scale. They require the handling, ingest and delivery of a broad range of dataset types and sizes, generated from many different sources such as video cameras, lidar, radar and other sensors. Very large datasets captured over millions of miles undergo many cycles of processing, labeling, sub sampling and categorization and require immense I/O, data storage, and computational resources.