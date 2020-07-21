Building the Best Storage for AI – What everyone seems to forget

With all the possible impediments to a successful AI program, DDN ensures that managing data isn’t one of them. There are many requirements for AI storage, but the top 3 are scalability, performance, and good economics. We’ve noticed that getting all of these three correct is (a) not easy and (b) down to fundamental architecture. It is relatively easy to get two of the three right but getting all three right and making it easy to deploy and manage on top of that is what makes DDN unique.