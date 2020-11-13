DDN’s A3I Gets Faster and Simpler With GPUDirect Storage and the Superpod RA

DDN is a proven supplier to achieve at-scale and in production. Solutions using standard protocols like NFS and designed for modest sized workloads become exceedingly more difficult to manage and ultimately fail to scale. Even with accelerating technologies such as ROCE, NFS is a bottleneck to applications running on GPUs, especially as the number of GPUs increase. In this post, we’ll discuss an advanced technology development that we’ve furthered in close collaboration with NVIDIA to ensure that DDN data platforms achieve the most from DGX A100 systems and the Reference Architecture that makes SuperPOD an enterprise deployable product.