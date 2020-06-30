Accelerating Data Storage in NVIDIA’s Selene Supercomputer, Ranked No. 7 on TOP500 List

The biannual announcement of the TOP500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers is something everyone in this industry looks forward to. DDN is always a proud storage provider to many top supercomputer customers finishing high on the list, and now we are excited to share that DDN is the storage provider for the No. 7 entry, the NVIDIA Selene supercomputer, which includes the DDN AI400X solution to provide high-performance and scalable shared file access.