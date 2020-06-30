Accelerating Data Storage in NVIDIA’s Selene Supercomputer, Ranked No. 7 on TOP500 List

Although ISC High Performance 2020 Digital (ISC) was virtual this year, that did not lead to anything short of the usual announcements and showcases of groundbreaking technology advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), and big data.
Typically held in Germany, ISC brings together the HPC community and technical leadership to share how leading global organizations are leveraging innovative HPC and AI best practices and technologies. This year all eyes are concentrated on AI discovery, development and deployment to navigate an increasingly challenging economic environment, protect customer relationships, and reduce costs. Who is winning that race? Industry leaders that value and plan for scalable data are miles ahead in ensuring their organization’s success.
The biannual announcement of the TOP500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers is something everyone in this industry looks forward to. DDN is always a proud storage provider to many top supercomputer customers finishing high on the list, and now we are excited to share that DDN is the storage provider for the No. 7 entry, the NVIDIA Selene supercomputer, which includes the DDN AI400X solution to provide high-performance and scalable shared file access.
The NVIDIA Selene supercomputer is part of the company’s internal research infrastructure, based on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD reference architecture. It is composed of 280 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, each integrating eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, interconnected by 494 NVIDIA Mellanox Quantum QM8790 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand smart switches. Selene is capable of delivering 1+ exaflops of AI performance and ranks as the fastest industrial system in the USA. Selene is backed by 7 petabytes of DDN A3I scalable storage.
