DDN Delivers Big at SC18

This year’s SC show marked the 30th anniversary of the SC Conference Series, and there has been a tremendous amount of growth in the infrastructure of high performance computing and the HPC community since the first SC conference, SC88 in Orlando, Florida. This year was not only an opportunity to celebrate our collective accomplishments of HPC over the past 30 years, but also in society as a whole. DDN has been fortunate to play a role in the significant accomplishments in research and discovery. Here’s a snapshot of the signage we had at the show to display how we’ve contributed over the years.

In regard to the present and future, DDN had a lot of exciting news and updates to reveal the world’s fastest storage and other new innovations optimized for scalable HPC, hybrid cloud and AI:

DDN SFA18K®—the world’s fastest and most scalable hybrid storage solution that accelerates processors, embeds file systems, and optimizes containers.

DDN A³I® with NVIDIA DGX-1™ makes AI think faster! Engineered from the ground-up for the AI-enabled data center, DDN A³I solutions are fully-optimized to accelerate AI applications and streamline DL workflows for greatest productivity.

DDN DataFlow™ performs backup, migration, and archiving at-scale, from a single pane of glass. Designed for large volumes of data to ensure constant availability and security.

Mission to Mars. DDN confirmed it is out of this world with its support of NASA’s Mars Insight Lander, managing the highly valuable information linked to its current mission. Unlike other highly-promoted Mars rover missions, InSight will remain where it lands and collect data from there, sending the data 91 million miles back to the DDN EXAScaler systems on Earth where deep analysis and simulation will occur”. Follow and use the hashtag #EXAScalerGoesExtraterrestrial







Other Notable Events at SC18 included:

DDN User Group: gathers industry thought leaders to share innovative new approaches, best practices, and technologies that are raising the bar for AI, DL and analytics in HPC discovery. This year there were compelling topics and speakers from The Francis Crick Institute (UK), ToMMo Medical Megabank (Japan), Germany’s Max Delbruck Center, University of Michigan who presented their experience across GRIDScaler, plus talks on EXAScaler, data management, A³I and the AI200. Mercedes-Benz Research Development India gave an excellent presentation on how DDN A³I solutions outperformed every other system through a rigorous competitive process and now serves their AI development.

DDN SC18 Party: Once again, the DDN Party was by far the most sought-after ticket at the event! And it lived up to its reputation, with two levels of entertainment and a great way for customers to interact in a more informal setting. Lots of fun was had by all.

DDN Grabs Five HPCWire Awards! This year’s award recognition’s highlight DDN’s long-standing HPC storage leadership, innovation across HPC, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Exascale computing, and customers’ creative uses of DDN’s market-leading HPC technologies. DDN’s 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Award honors were:

Top 5 Vendor to Watch – Readers’ Choice

DDN A³I: Top 5 New Product or Technology to Watch – Editors’ Choice

DDN ES14KX® Lustre Appliance: Best HPC Storage Product or Technology- Editors’ Choice

DDN Customer, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (UATG): Best Use of HPC in Automotive – Readers’ Choice

DDN Customer, University of Notre Dame Rex and Alice A. Martin Media Center: Best Use of HPC in Entertainment – Editors’ Choice

SC is a very busy show, and it’s possible you weren’t able to catch all of our latest news and updates. If you would like to have a more in-depth conversation, our team of product industry workflow experts are available to discuss the latest DDN technology products and how DDN can help you transform your data into a powerful, competitive edge. Contact us to schedule an appointment today!