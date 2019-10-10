DDN EXAScaler Delivers Data When It Counts

What is EXAScaler, where did it come from and how does it really help?

Firstly, EXAScaler is highly scalable software for data storage and analysis and management, developed by DDN. EXAScaler runs in DDN appliances and in the cloud. At its core, is the fastest, most scalable open parallel file system, Lustre. Lustre itself is the most popular filesystem for scale-out computing and has been proven and hardened in the most demanding HPC environments for over 15 years. Lustre and EXAScaler are developed by a very active, dedicated and talented team, most of whom now work at DDN. DDN supports the open source community with Lustre through our Whamcloud organization and also develops EXAScaler which builds on Lustre’s innate performance and scalability with a host of additional major features to greatly simplify deployment, storage and management at scale with differentiated integrations into emerging workloads. EXAScaler really helps when you need full spectrum performance across workloads from deep learning through to Big Data and analytics. With special connections into NVIDIA DGX systems and other NVIDIA GPU based architectures, environments running on AWS, Azure and Google Clouds EXAScaler supports complete full range of modern workloads