DDN – Forever the Fastest and Most Efficient — Find Out Why

It is not just the storage devices or platforms which are being optimized. Full optimization extends through the network by making use of RDMA-combined multirail data routing, into the client by leveraging optimization on processor and NUMA level, integration with GPUs, multicloud delivery, and the processing and exposure to the application. DDN isn’t just a storage company–it’s an IO company. Where other storage providers are committed until the box meets the network, DDN takes the whole system into account from device to storage system, to network, and to compute to application.