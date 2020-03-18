DDN Operational and Actively Supporting Customers During COVID-19 Community Responses

DDN and all of our subsidiaries are taking the COVID-19 health situation extremely seriously. We are proactively implementing appropriate actions worldwide in full cooperation and support of various local authorities and Government entities.

The good news in these very difficult times is that we remain open for business, our diagnostic and support capabilities remain intact, and our teams are fully engaged to address and solve all of our customers’ needs. Moreover, DDN’s global support team is also fully operational and available to support our customers worldwide, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

DDN cares deeply about the safety and health of our employees and customers, and last week we took immediate action and implemented a work from home policy for personnel not performing crucial in office functions. We are maintaining minimal levels of manufacturing, support and other personnel on site to ensure the availability of products and services for critical government and healthcare entities as well as hospitals and other businesses essential to the protection of the health, security and welfare of the public.

Specifically to the DDN Services and Support organization, the vast majority of our support staff continues to work remotely from home, which isolates them from daily commutes and from the spread of COVID-19 in an office setting. In addition, we are working very closely and rigorously assessing maximum protection plans with our partners who provide on-site Field Engineering (FE), and with the transportation companies who deliver replacement parts to our customers and partners.

In summary, DDN and our global support organizations worldwide is fully operational and fully supportive of our customers’ needs. We will provide updates as they become available. We thank you doing your part to protect our world, and we are grateful to be your partner during this difficult time.

For more information on how you can contact DDN support, please visit the DDN Support page.