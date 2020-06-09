DDN Signs Agreement With Exertis Hammer

Today I am delighted to share that DDN has entered into an EMEA-wide distribution agreement with value-add distributor, Exertis Hammer. Exertis provides proven deep solution expertise for organizations who are looking to extract the most value out of their data. With a market-leading portfolio, Exertis Hammer offers true end-to-end solutions in AI, HPC and Media & Entertainment.

Together, DDN and Exertis bring easy to deploy solutions to regional partners who have customers with at-scale data needs for faster ingest, maximized processing and reduced application runtimes, resulting in faster results and increased revenue.

Learn more about our partnership here and see what value we can bring to you.