For Data-Centric Enterprises, NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand Networking Makes the Most Sense

What does the updated NDR 400Gb/s mean for DDN’s A3I solutions? It means that the network is prepared to handle the performance requirements of AI and HPC well into the future with reduced cost and complexity. Beyond the 2X bump in bandwidth over HDR 200Gb/s, with a larger switch radix of 64 ports of NDR 400Gb/s (or 128 ports of NDR 200Gb/s) and 32x more acceleration for AI with SHARPv3, enterprise customers can continue to expect the unmatched scalable performance they have come to expect from InfiniBand.