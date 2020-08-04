Getting the AI Data Center Right

AI-data centers arenâ€™t just a fad or buzz word. They are a reality and they are here to stay. Iâ€™m hard- pressed to find customers that ARENâ€™T using AI and ML on their data in some way, shape, or form to advance their business. Creating the right infrastructure to meet the demands of AI workloads is critically important because itâ€™s such a large investment â€“ of time, energy, money, resources â€“ and youâ€™ve got to get it right. DDN has created an easy-to-deploy solution powered by NVIDIA DGX systems for customers who know they need to get it right. When powered by NVIDIA DGX systems, DDN AÂ³I is specifically designed for the AI data center and is the only scalable solution that will make an investment in the AI data center worthwhile.Â