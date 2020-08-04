Getting the AI Data Center Right

AI-data centers arenâ€™t just a fad or buzz word. They are a reality and they are here to stay. Iâ€™m hard- pressed to find customers that ARENâ€™T using AI and ML on their data in some way, shape, or form to advance their business. Creating the right infrastructure to meet the demands of AI workloads is critically important because itâ€™s such a large investment â€“ of time, energy, money, resources â€“ and youâ€™ve got to get it right. DDN has created an easy-to-deploy solution powered by NVIDIA DGX systems for customers who know they need to get it right. When powered by NVIDIA DGX systems, DDN AÂ³I is specifically designed for the AI data center and is the only scalable solution that will make an investment in the AI data center worthwhile.Â
Atos has partnered with the University of Oxford on the JADE2, which is built leveraging the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD reference architecture, to deliver the largest AI-focused supercomputer in the UK, with more than 500 GPUs. JADE2 utilizes the DDN AÂ³I storage solution in combination with NVIDIA DGX systems and NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand networking. It will build on the success of JADE (Joint Academic Data Science Endeavour) to provide increased compute and capacity for scientific discoveries and innovation within UK academics.Â
Delivering scalable solutions like this is what makes the AÂ³I with DGX solution so special. There are not many other high-performance storage vendors that can scale like DDN. The appeal of having a ready to deploy infrastructure that is tried and true, with the ability to easily grow as your system demands increase offers the peace of mind that System Administrators dream of.Â
We could not be more excited about JADE2 and the impact itâ€™s undoubtedly going to have on our planet and humanity. Just to be a part of it is humbling and electrifying. We are always looking for organizations that are creating their AI data center, and to be that guide on how to scale a solution; if thatâ€™s you, make sure you let us help you get it right.Â