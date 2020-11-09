Google Cloud and DDN Partnership Modernizes Datacentric Applications

One major driver behind the demand for high performance cloud is the high cost of GPU-based systems for on-premises deployments. If a particular workload keeps the GPUs busy less than half the time, bursting those workloads to cloud-based GPUs makes a lot of economic sense. DDN EXAScaler Cloud on GCP maximizes the freedom to mix public Cloud and on-premises resources for ultimate flexibility. This unique deployment allows for orchestrated data movement to ensure maximum performance with the stability and reliability of a standard operating environment for management and end user continuity of experience.