In a new series of articles sponsored by DDN, guest author Bob O’Donnell explores how AI systems could adopt a more balanced, scalable architecture to deliver the promise needed for global enterprises to innovate at scale. Formerly of IDC, Bob has extensive expertise in 5G, AI, Cloud Computing and the Semiconductor industry, and applies his unique perspectives for enterprises investing in AI and Deep Learning infrastructure in this series of articles, sponsored by DDN.

About Bob O’Donnell

Bob O’Donnell is the President, Founder and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research, and is an expert in technology market research, and advises executives in large technology firms all over the world. Bob is a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg TV, Investor’s Business Daily and more, as well as major newswires such as Reuters, AP and AFP.

About TECHnalysis Research

TECHnalysis Research, LLC, is an award-winning market research and consulting firm that offers a unique far-reaching, yet practical perspective on the technology business, informed by extensive research experience, deep technology insights and a global outlook. The result is insightful, actionable advice that vendors can use to create more successful strategic and product decisions, and that financial professionals can leverage to make better informed investments.

