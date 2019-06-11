The Subtle Art of Simultaneously Being Radical and Evolutionary

From AI and Machine Learning to Distributed HPC, FinTech, Healthcare, Autonomous Driving and many other fields, IME clearly does something different to your IO, and that something pays dividends in ways thought to be impossible. That’s simply down to the way we’ve built the end to end data path, removed the bottlenecks of filesystems when presented with random, mal-aligned and shared file IO, created a ground-up distributed namespace, fully optimized it for flash, ran it at full scale both in the cloud and on prem, and totally eliminated your data bottlenecks – and all that with zero need for application changes or user training – what’s not to like?