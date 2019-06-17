The dinosaurs are mating: What does it mean for you?

With the consumption of SGI and now Cray by HPe, we are left with two behemoths, HPe and IBM in our industry. For both of these organizations, financial efficiency is paramount and HPC is a rounding off error in the spreadsheets of their financial organizations. We all know that cutting costs and slashing everything that does not contribute to this quarter’s revenue works wonders in the world of Wall Street, but not so in the world of HPC. Unfortunately, financial engineering kills innovation (R&D is unacceptably expensive in HPC) and destroys customer satisfaction (HPC is a bunch of rocket scientists who know exactly what they are talking about and demand true value, also very expensive).