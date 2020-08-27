Removing Risk From AI at Scale

Data platform performance is multi-dimensional reflecting the varying demands of different approaches to running AI workloads. Throughput is one aspect of capability, measuring the volume of data that can be moved in a certain amount of time. IOPS is another important consideration, measuring the number of unique data operations handled per second. Historically, data platforms required customers to choose between optimizing for one or the other, depending on the underlying media and architecture type. With the DDN AI400X, we can satisfy both equally and simultaneously, even when deployed as a hybrid configuration using flash for performance and large capacity disk as part of a solution with best economics. Our appliances perform equally well with any volume and mix of small and large data.