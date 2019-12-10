DDN Delivers in a Big Way at SC19

New Platforms and EXA5 Features

DDN announced and displayed a complete new range of SFA products with more embedded capability, along with performance and optimizations to EXA5. With EXA5, we expand our data management capabilities and introduce the world’s best optimizations for AI frameworks. Unique capabilities to EXAScaler include at-scale transparent tiering, our upcoming S3 interface, and the excellent security features built into EXA5 will enable customers to get the right data, in the right place, at the right time to optimize their research or business workflow.