DDN Delivers in a Big Way at SC19

SC19 saw the talent of the HPC world converge on Denver with the theme of “HPC is Now.” The weather might have been cold, but AI, storage, and GPU’s were a hot topic at the conference. Here are the highlights:
DDN Introduces A3I for NVIDIA DGX SUPERPOD
DDN announced our work with NVIDIA to support the GPUDirect to storage feature of Magnum IO, and we anticipate becoming the FIRST filesystem to offer superfast IO direct to GPUs. This will not be an additional cost to users, so even customers who deploy today will get performance boosts when the feature GA’s in 2020.
DDN CEO Alex Bouzari and President Paul Bloch take a photo with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, along with the DDN and NVIDIA teams.
New Platforms and EXA5 Features
DDN announced and displayed a complete new range of SFA products with more embedded capability, along with performance and optimizations to EXA5. With EXA5, we expand our data management capabilities and introduce the world’s best optimizations for AI frameworks. Unique capabilities to EXAScaler include at-scale transparent tiering, our upcoming S3 interface, and the excellent security features built into EXA5 will enable customers to get the right data, in the right place, at the right time to optimize their research or business workflow.
DDN Grabs Two More HPCwire Awards
DDN President Paul Bloch and Senior Marketing Director Kurt Kuckein hold the award plaques and pose with HPCwire CEO Tom Tabor.
DDN received more accolades in the 16th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, including: Top 5 Vendor to Watch for our continuous development of cutting-edge, at-scale solutions in the new era of HPC and AI; and Best HPC Storage Product or technology for the DDN SFA400NV™, the fastest storage solution in the industry which is ideal for data centers with limited space and need rock-solid high-performance flash in a scale-out architecture. Read more about the awards here.
DDN Completes Acquisition of IntelliFlash from Western Digital
At the show, we announced the acquisition of IntelliFlash, expanding our portfolio of intelligent infrastructure offerings for the enterprise with best-in-class NVMe flash solutions and highly versatile hybrid storage arrays, backed by an industry leading AI-enabled, predictive analytics platform. Visit the IntelliFlash website to learn more.
Thank you for making SC19 a tremendous success for DDN—we hope you enjoyed the conference! If you are not engaged with an account executive, schedule a meeting with our team of technical experts.