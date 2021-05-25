A Sure-Fire Approach to Building Your Company’s AI

Recommendations for Parallelized & Optimized Environments

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the minds of many IT and business leaders, thanks to a growing list of compelling use cases. However, when it comes time to implement, many of them find their enthusiasm replaced with frustration.

Why do some AI initiatives fail? Organizations underestimate the scale and complexity of building systems to support AI workloads. In practice, this means finding and processing enough quality data and choosing the right infrastructure to support it.

Recently, Mike Matchett, CEO and principal analyst of Small Word Big Data, sat down to interview Dr. James Coomer, Senior VP of Product Management with DDN. This video of the interview (on TruthInIt.com) discusses AI challenges and the importance of a parallelized and optimized environment. To better understand Dr. Coomer’s recommendations, we’ll first look at how AI handles data.