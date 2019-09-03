TACC Frontera Helping Make the Impossible Possible

100-ish racks of equipment. 8008 dual-socket servers. 4PB of NVMe. 50PB of spinning disk drives. 320 terabytes per second HDR network. One-million-gallon thermal storage tank.

That’s what it takes to build the worlds 5th largest supercomputer (according to the Top500), and largest academic systems in the United States. But these are just numbers. Even the impressive 38.7 petaflops of peak performance isn’t just a representation of capability. Even more than the raw numbers, no matter how impressive, supercomputers represent a promise of competitiveness and security maintained, a dream of what could be known and what problems could be solved. Even with the democratization of HPC in the past few years, where even relatively smaller commercial entities are throwing HPC resources at their business challenges, it still requires truly massive supercomputers to answer questions that seem unanswerable.