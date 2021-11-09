DDN Announces AI Data Storage TCO Estimator and NVIDIA Selene Video
We have two huge announcements to share during this exciting week of GTC:
- First, an AI data storage TCO estimator is now available! Come check it out to get real-time figures of potential cost savings for on-premises AI infrastructure.
- The NVIDIA Selene supercomputer implements the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD reference architecture, and is the world’s fastest commercially-available AI system. Watch our new Selene video and discover why DDN was chosen as the storage provider for the fifth-fastest supercomputer in the world.
Quantify Acceleration Real Time with AI Data Storage TCO Estimator
Enterprises are increasingly finding that the right infrastructure for AI is a hybrid solution that includes both cloud and on-premises, striking a balance between elasticity of resources and deterministic performance at scale.
For businesses seeking to find the right balance of cloud and on-premises resources and achieve the lowest TCO for AI infrastructure, DDN is eager to share the launch of a new Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Estimator. This allows users to configure the optimal DDN A3I solution with NVIDIA DGX A100 systems and get a real-time output of estimated costs associated with on-premises and cloud environments.
Components that are customizable with this simple tool include the number of DGX A100 systems, amount of flash capacity per DDN appliance, and percentage of data retrieved from the cloud each month.
This easy-to-use tool gives a cost estimation based on fixed assumptions and allows users to compare an on-premise solution to cloud options and assess potential TCO savings with an easy-to-read graph that updates with changes to the formula. This analysis is designed for those who are deep in consideration of examining on-premises and cloud solutions. We are currently booking working sessions, and spots are still available for those looking to quantify acceleration real time. Scale your business value benefits and receive a customized report to take with you.
An Inside Look at the Making of NVIDIA Selene
In other exciting news, we have a new customer exclusive – an original video that showcases the journey of building Selene — an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD featuring hundreds of DGX systems, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and DDN storage. What makes this AI infrastructure so unique? Prethvi Kashinkunti, Senior Datacenter Systems Engineer at NVIDIA, tells viewers what it’s like to work closely with DDN and why DDN was chosen for this AI supercomputer:
“NVIDIA Selene powers the advanced work of our teams developing AI software, autonomous vehicles, HPC research, advanced graphics, remote collaboration, and more, requiring high-performance storage to match Selene’s compute capabilities. DDN’s storage meets our technology requirements for NVIDIA’s AI supercomputer, and the DDN team provides world-class enterprise support and collaboration,” said Kashinkunti.
In addition to large-scale language modelling, Selene’s computing power is used by NVIDIA teams working on everything from autonomous vehicles to next-generation graphics rendering and tools for quantum chemistry and genomics. Watch this video to see what’s achievable with storage for AI!