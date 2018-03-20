AI INFRASTRUCTURE: WHY STORAGE MATTERS

Storage Isn’t Just About Holding Data

Applying the correct storage platform to your AI project is essential to truly maximizing its business value. Ultimate value is only achieved when the entire infrastructure – applications, compute, containers, networks and storage – work in harmony to exploit the available data, at whatever scale. A major limiting factor can be I/O bottlenecks. Legacy storage solutions were not designed for the low-latency, highly parallel, mixed workload requirements found in many stages of the AI data lifecycle. During early development and with limited training data sets these bottlenecks may not become quickly apparent, but the true promise of business impact is when these projects can be applied to vast amounts of data. Customers have found that short term solutions, like local or general purposed shared storage, are major limiters when it comes to scaling. They hit a point where it is either no longer manageable or the GPU based systems are essentially idle due to the lack of I/O performance, and the project requires a costly re-architecture, both in terms of time and capital.