DDN PartnerLink Program Recognized by CRN

DDN is pleased to be recognized in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide. Our strong channel partner solutions and programs have helped catapult DDN to the top-ranking storage provider in high performance computing and have expanded its presence in Enterprise IT and the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning use cases.

Growing our PartnerLink program has been a key goal for us over the last 12 months, and will continue to be as we see the success of our partners flourish. We provide resellers with the tools they need to offer unique products and value-added service offerings that drive revenue growth in the toughest market segments. We are committed to their success, as theirs is our own, by investing in quarterly reviews, training, content development, events and campaign initiatives.

According to Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company, CRN’s Partner Program Guide helps identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel.

The 2018 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

As we look ahead, we are implementing new program components and tools that enable our partners to succeed as we continue to offer the most innovative storage solutions that our partners can leverage with their end customers.

One area of particular focus is Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. DDN is the right solution for these customers, precisely for the same reasons we are dominant in the HPC market: performance, scale, flexibility. We deliver the performance customers need, as well as help them plan for future expansion from development into production with flexible scalability. Our unique solution offering enables AI and ML sites to get results faster and have the competitive edge when it comes to the total number of answers per day.

DDN’s flexibility in platforms and services allows us to integrate deeply into customer workflows to accelerate their path to value from AI. To support our resellers in these efforts, we have created trainings, marketing materials and sales tools around DDN’s capabilities in AI so that together, we can provide the best solutions to our customers. These are available to all of our channel and reseller partners via the PartnerLink portal.

Stay tuned for some new and exciting activities planned for later this year. To learn more about our PartnerLink program and how you can improve your bottom line results, visit our website at https://partnerlink.ddn.com.