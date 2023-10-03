The AI in Health Conference is your opportunity to connect with and learn from researchers, engineers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs at the forefront of artificial intelligence in healthcare and public health. Brought to you by the Ken Kennedy Institute at Rice University, this program will address the current state of artificial intelligence in health and showcase a research-based outlook on the next 10 years.

