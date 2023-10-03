Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

OCTOBER 9 – 12 | houston, tx

AI in Health Conference 2023

Join Silver Sponsor DDN at 2023 AI in Health Conference October 9-12, 2023 at BioScience Research Collaborative in Houston.

The AI in Health Conference is your opportunity to connect with and learn from researchers, engineers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs at the forefront of artificial intelligence in healthcare and public health. Brought to you by the Ken Kennedy Institute at Rice University, this program will address the current state of artificial intelligence in health and showcase a research-based outlook on the next 10 years.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn how DDN’s proven architecture deployed at many of the world’s most esteemed Research institutions helps centralize AI/ML infrastructure with a shared solution that is manageable, highly available, stable, and cost-efficient.

BOOK A MEETING
AI in Health Conference Logo

What’s Going On:

ddn-minds-500x500

DDN Experts At Our Booth: Discuss data convergence and deploying LLMs

ddn-icon-01-500x500

Register to attend and enjoy workshops, panels and keynotes

ddn-network-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023-2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

October 9 – 12, 2023

WHERE

BioScience Research Collaborative
6500 Main St
Houston
TX 77030
United States

VISIT WEBSITE

Additional Resources

DDN Academic Research Solution Brief

SOLUTION BRIEF

Facilitating the Research Lifecycle

BLOG

Exascale? Let´s talk

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

SOLUTIONS

DDN HPC Storage Solutions

VIDEO

CINECA – Leonardo Exascale Platform