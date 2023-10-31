DDN User Group
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

November 17 | Paris, fr

ai-PULSE 2023 by Scaleway

Join Gold Sponsor DDN at ai-PULSE by Scaleway, Europe´s premier AI conference, on November 17 in Paris, France.

Leaders and engineers gather for a one-day technical conference dedicated to AI innovation, research & implementation.  With AI progressing daily, ai-PULSE curates the smartest researchers & builders to give you a snapshot of the state of AI technology, products & business cases.

Dive into the code & cloud architecture to support your latest ai projects, receive hands-on support from engineers, and get one step closer to deploying.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn more about finding efficiencies in data management for AI development.

What’s Going On:

ddn-minds-500x500

DDN Experts At Our Booth

ddn-icon-01-500x500

James Coomer, Senior VP of Products, DDN will present on the AI landscape and DDN’s scalable solutions for your toughest workloads

ddn-network-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person to plan your 2023-2024 AI initiatives

WHEN

November 17, 2023

WHERE

Station F
5 Parvis Alan Turing
75013
Paris
France

Additional Resources

DDN Academic Research Solution Brief

SOLUTION BRIEF

Facilitating the Research Lifecycle

BLOG

Exascale? Let´s talk

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

SOLUTIONS

DDN HPC Storage Solutions

VIDEO

CINECA – Leonardo Exascale Platform

