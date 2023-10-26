DDN User Group
November 30 | New York, NY

AI STAC 2023

Join Platinum Sponsor DDN with NVIDIA at AI STAC on November 30 in New York City.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn how you can drive new revenue streams and enhance customer experience from your untapped data with our AI and analytics data storage solutions, proven at any scale.

In the dynamic ecosystem of machine learning development, data determines the trajectory of advancements. DDN’s presentation will explore the relationship between data and the rapid evolution of processing approaches, storage architectures, and data movement demands alongside the growth of models.

Our key focus will be the interrelation between different architectures and model training, addressing optimizing storage systems to support large-scale, complex models. Attendees will learn how strategic decisions today will mold the landscape of productivity in the future, with practical examples of machine learning development done at scale.  Spotlighting the NVIDIA DGX™ H100 system, which features eight NVIDIA GPUs and two Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors​.

What’s Going On:

DDN experts at our booth: Get your questions answered on eliminating bottlenecks within your toughest workloads with DDN/NVIDIA solutions.

DDN Presentation: Data Productivity in Rapidly Evolving Machine Learning Environments

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023-2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

November 30, 2023

WHERE

Etc.venues | Venture Suite | 4th Floor
360 Madison Avenue
New York
NY
USA

