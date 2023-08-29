Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com
DDN

OCTOBER 2-3 | NASHVILLE, TN

2023 Analytics Summit

Join Silver Sponsor DDN & Partner Advizex at the Nashville Analytics Summit on October 2 – 3

The Nashville Analytics Summit is one of the region’s largest, locally-grown tech events, focusing on big data and analytics. This two-day event includes workshops and speaker presentations presented by experts from various industries and backgrounds.

Visit the DDN booth to learn how the latest advances in filesystem software technology deliver extreme performance for your workloads, and join DDN and Advizex along with other exhibitors for networking and learning opportunities throughout the event.

NTC Analytics Summit 2022

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

Workshops, speaker presentations and exhibitor booths

ddn-minds-500x500

Learn about DDN’s best-in-class parallel storage capabilities for AI/ML workloads

ddn-network-500x500

Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023-24 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

October 2-3, 2023

WHERE

Nashville Renaissance Hotel
611 Commerce St,
Nashville,
TN 37203

